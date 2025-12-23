MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Members of the Clan del Golfo drug cartel, also known as Los Urabenos, which specializes in drug trafficking to the United States and Europe, are fighting for Ukraine in the Kharkov Region as members of a foreign private military company, Yevgeny Lisnyak, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, said.

"According to information from a foreign source linked to French intelligence, members of the Colombian drug cartel Clan del Golfo, also known as Los Urabenos, are fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov Region. <…> These reports are backed up by photos of logos, propaganda posters, and a military identity card of a foreign mercenary, which were found at strongholds near the village of Radkovka in the Kupyansk district," he told a briefing.

The Colombians are members of the Ares Group foreign private military corporation, which is fighting as part of the Ukrainian army.

"The cartel’s fighters are not mere mercenaries, they are gaining combat experience, are taught by Ukrainian instructors to operate drones, to later use these skills in Colombia. Moreover, they establish new channels for cocaine trafficking to Europe via corrupt structures in Ukraine and Moldova, using auxiliary companies of the Agrotrade business and logistics of the Ukrainian army," Lisnyak added.