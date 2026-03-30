Trump may politically eliminate Zelensky — US expert

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s actions may soon lead to US President Donald Trump "politically eliminating" him, Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst and former United Nations arms inspector in Iraq, told TASS in an interview.

"We're seeing the words and actions of a desperate man. Mr. Zelensky has to wake up every morning and look in the mirror and understand that it's over. He is not Winston Churchill, the world is not rallying around his case. You know, in the past he’s been able to use escalation as a means of gaining the attention of people," Ritter noted. "But when Zelensky speaks, literally nothing happens. He has zero impact on the world, especially the Middle East, so he can say what he wants - all he's doing is guaranteeing that Donald Trump is going to terminate him. I don't mean physically, but terminate him politically, sooner rather than later," the expert added.

He stressed that Zelensky is proving just how irrelevant he has become, because when he says these things, no one even reacts.

"As I said - he can escalate all he wants, beat his chest, say what he wants - nobody cares. Because nobody's listening, because everybody's looking at the Middle East. If Zelensky through his words could lower the price of gas, he'd be the most important man in the world, everybody would be listening to him," Ritter concluded.