Russia alarmed by Trump's 'military adventures' — deputy foreign minister

TERMEZ /Republic of Uzbekistan/, March 30. /TASS/. The Russian side is alarmed by the "military adventures" of US President Donald Trump, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated at the Russian-Uzbek conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan.

"Through the fault of the Western countries led by the US, international relations continue to grow more chaotic and less stable. The international legal framework in the sphere of security is being destroyed. As for the sphere of development, they're only pretending to work with partners. Really, they are practicing a form of neocolonialism. And those military adventures of Trump that we observe with alarm today are nothing more than attempts, relying on the 'right of the strong,' to maintain their dominant position in the world in the spirit of colonial empires of the past, to prevent the transformation of the world economic system and the shift of centers of global economic growth and international trade flows to the regions of Asia, Africa and Latin America. And that unprovoked attack by the US and Israel on Iran, which we are witnessing today, is in line with this trend," he said during the opening of the conference "Russia - Uzbekistan: Strategic Partnership in the Eurasian Space."