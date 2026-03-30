Israel attacks 170 targets in Iran in 24 hours, using 400 munitions — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that over the past 24 hours, it attacked 170 targets on Iranian territory, using 400 munitions for this purpose.

"Over the past 24 hours, the IDF struck 170 targets belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime using approximately 400 munitions," the army said in a press service statement.

According to the IDF, the attacks targeted "a central site used to produce key components for a variety of weapons in Iran," "sites used for the production of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) engines," and "a research and development site."