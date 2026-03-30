Hezbollah takes responsibility for attack on Israeli military intelligence headquarters

BEIRUT, March 30. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Shia movement has claimed responsibility for attacks on several strategic facilities in northern Israel, including the military intelligence headquarters outside Tel Aviv.

"The resistance forces launched high-precision missiles at the Israeli military intelligence headquarters in Glilot, outside Tel Aviv, 100 kilometers from the border with Lebanon," Hezbollah said in a statement.

Missile strikes also targeted an Israeli naval base in Haifa Bay, a drone operation center in the Upper Galilee, and a deployment point of an artillery regiment in the settlement of Ein Zeitim.

Hezbollah also attacked the Filon military base in the town of Rosh Pinna and army barracks in Shomera, where troops involved in the ground operation in southern Lebanon are stationed.