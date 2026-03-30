US to destroy Iran’s power plants, oil facilities if talks collapse — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that the United States will wipe out all of Iran’s power plants, oil wells, and the island of Kharg in the Gulf if Tehran derails negotiations on a settlement with the US.

"If for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'open for business,' we will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched,’" the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

According to the US president, this would allow Washington to avenge the deaths of its servicemen and other US citizens who were killed after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, which took place 47 years ago.

Meanwhile, the US leader stated that Washington is negotiating with Iran’s "new and more reasonable" authorities to end the armed conflict. The president added that "great progress" has been made in these discussions.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iran had received a proposal from the United States, via Pakistan and other intermediaries, to hold talks, but no direct contact with Washington has taken place since then.