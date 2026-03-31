Trump does not link end of war with Iran with opening of Hormuz — WSJ

NEW YORK, March 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to end the US military operation against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains generally closed to shipping, The Wall Street Journal quoted sources as saying.

It said the American authorities believe that restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will mean a six-week operation against Iran. Trump decided that Washington should achieve its main goals, including the suppression of the Iranian Navy and the destruction of missile stocks, after which to curtail hostilities and seek the resumption of navigation by diplomatic means. If they fail, the United States will put pressure on Europe and the Persian Gulf countries to lead efforts to open the strait.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, hitting major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps retaliated with a sweeping attack on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also pummeled.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the United States, Israel and the countries that supported aggression against the Islamic Republic. During the conflict, several tankers were attacked for passing through the strait without Tehran’s permission. On March 25, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had allowed passage through the Strait of Hormuz to friendly countries, including Russia, India, Iraq, China and Pakistan.