Old world order coming apart, ceasefire in Iran: Lavrov’s statements

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. We're in the midst of a complete "teardown" of the old world order, with an intense struggle underway for global leadership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council.

Russia’s top diplomat stressed that Moscow calls for an immediate end to US and Israeli aggression against Iran, described the use of military force against civilians and civilian infrastructure as unacceptable, and noted that some countries today have "lost their bearings," declaring rights to territories without any legal basis.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the foreign minister.

Rebuilding world order

The emerging new world order means the old one needs to be torn down: "We are in the midst of a restructuring of the global order, which we hope will lead to the establishment of a sustainable and just multipolar world. But for now, this transformation looks more like a teardown in every sense of the word."

"The struggle for leading positions in the new world is extremely intense - it is a matter of life and death. We see this almost every day," the foreign minister added.

Today, international law continues to be trampled on: "The restraining factors that have ensured a relatively stable order for decades are becoming increasingly scarce."

Some countries are laying claim to territories without any legal basis: "Some countries have lost their bearings and are openly declaring rights to certain territories without providing even the least bit of legal justification for their plans."

Relations with Western nations

Russia’s relations with the West aren't in great shape. Moscow is ready for dialogue, "but it certainly will not chase anyone": "What is important here is to firmly defend our national interests. We will keep the door open for dialogue and potential agreements, but only on a strictly equal and mutually beneficial basis. The door is open to those willing to set aside their whims and present a clear vision of what they propose to us."

Russia will decide for itself "how to respond to any ideas that may be put forward by Western elites."

BRICS nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are becoming targets of aggressive opposition from those accustomed to living off others: "In essence, not only Russia and China, but also other BRICS and SCO member states, as well as all more or less independent centers of power and development, are becoming targets of aggressive opposition from those who are used to seeing themselves as hegemons."

Middle East conflict

"Russia calls for an immediate end to US and Israeli aggression against Iran."

Moscow considers the use of military force against civilians and civilian infrastructure unacceptable, "wherever they may be - in Iran or in the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council."

Moscow is ready to assist the parties to the conflict in the Middle East in finding ways to bring the situation back onto a diplomatic track: "We are ready to provide mediation and other forms of assistance to help return the situation to a political and diplomatic track."

The United States and Israel are trying to prevent Iran from normalizing relations with the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf: "What we are currently observing in this region is that the United States and Israel are trying to prevent normalization between Iran and its neighbors, and even to set the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council against Iran."

US attempts to use negotiations as a cover for aggression against Iran are "dishonest."