Oil supplies to Europe, Asia fell by 40% due to Iranian crisis — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. The conflict over Iran has led to a reduction in global oil production by 2.2 million barrels per day, with supplies to Europe and Asia down 40%, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov said at a briefing.

"Oil production has been reduced by 2.2 million barrels per day. As a result, supplies to Europe and Asia have been reduced by 40% compared to planned levels," he noted.

As he noted, the consequences of the crisis in the Middle East have already been felt in virtually every country in the world.

"Measures are being introduced to reduce electricity consumption. Public transportation fares and food prices are rising. Special mechanisms are being implemented to curb fuel prices, which are an additional burden on state budgets," the Deputy Security Council Secretary added.