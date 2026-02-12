Kazakhstan becomes main importer of dairy products from Russia in 2025 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Kazakhstan became the main importer of Russian dairy products in value terms in 2025, with deliveries having surpassed $225 mln last year, the Agroexport federal center told TASS.

Belarus is in second place in terms of imports of dairy products from Russia (more than $86 mln), followed by Uzbekistan (over $48 mln), Kyrgyzstan (about $27 mln), and Azerbaijan (more than $20 mln).

Overall, Russian dairy exports added 14% last year in value terms and amounted to almost $530 mln, according to expert estimates. At the same time, in physical terms, exports remained roughly at the 2024 level of more than 225,000 tons.