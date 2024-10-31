Shell increased liquefied natural gas production by 4% in 9 months

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. Shell increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) production in January-September 2024 by 4% year-on-year to 22.03 mln tons, the company said in a report.

Shell produced 7.6 mln tons of LNG in the Q1, 6.9 mln tons in the Q2, and 7.5 mln tons in the Q3.

Shell's LNG sales in the first nine months increased by 3% to 50.32 mln tons. In the Q1 of 2024, LNG sales amounted to 16.87 mln tons, in the Q2 - 16.41 mln tons, in the Q3 - 17.04 mln tons.

LNG production forecast for the fourth quarter is 6.9-7.5 mln tons.