Indian envoy highlights deep, enduring ties with Russia

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar highlighted the deep, strong, and diversified nature of ties between New Delhi and Moscow in an interview with TASS.

August 15 marks India’s Independence Day, commemorating the country’s liberation from British rule. Asked to describe today’s India and its relations with Russia, Kumar said: "Russian-Indian relations are qualified as a ‘special privileged strategic partnership,’ which underscores the deep, multifaceted, and enduring nature of our ties. The partnership covers political, strategic, energy, space, cultural, educational, and humanitarian fields."

The ambassador emphasized that Russia and India maintain extensive contacts aimed at strengthening cooperation, including high-level meetings. He recalled that last year Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia twice, and noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the 23rd annual Russia-India bilateral summit.

Kumar also highlighted the growth India has experienced since gaining independence on August 15, 1947. "This journey has been marked by significant development in the economy, science and technology, social indicators, and infrastructure. The country's standard of living has improved substantially," he said.

According to the envoy, India has become the fastest-growing major economy and is projected to be the world’s third-largest by 2030, with a GDP of $7.3 trillion. "The Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) policy promotes innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological sovereignty. By March 2025, the national road network had expanded to 146,204 km. India’s economic growth is not only promising for the future but is already supported by real results, reliable policies, and a solid economic structure," Kumar concluded.