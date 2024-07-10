Uzbekistan and Russia plan create joint industrial parks — Russian trade mission

TASHKENT, July 10. /TASS/. Uzbekistan and Russia plan to continue to develop mutual trade and create joint industrial parks, the press service of the Russian trade mission in Uzbekistan reported.

According to the press service, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov and the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov held a meeting on the sidelines of the industrial exhibition "Innoprom-2024," which is underway in Yekaterinburg.

"The parties discussed the creation of a joint investment platform, further development of cooperation in the field of retail trade and the creation of joint industrial parks in Uzbekistan," the statement said.

"Today, two joint industrial parks are already operating in the republic - in the Tashkent and Jizzakh regions. During 2024, it is planned to launch two more industrial zones in the Navoiy and Bukhara regions. Preparations are underway for the construction of infrastructure facilities and a list of residents is being formed," the trade mission’s press service added.