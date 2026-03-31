Errol Musk says he could consider moving to Moscow

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk, international investor and space and nuclear technology researcher, has said he could consider moving to Moscow.

"I haven’t given it any thought. But if I were to choose a place to live, I would certainly consider Moscow. <...> I like to be in the country, not so much in the big city," he told a TASS-hosted press conference.

"I could really move anywhere. If I were to choose a place to go to, Moscow is extremely attractive," Errol Musk added.