Russian troops liberate Malaya Korchakovka community in Sumy Region over past day

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Malaya Korchakovka in the Sumy Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka in the Sumy Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,260 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,260 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 270 troops and three ammunition depots in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 170 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 135 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 375 troops and 14 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 270 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops and two jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Potapovka, Miropolye, Chervonaya Zarya and Kondratovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zhovtnevoye, Beliy Kolodez, Volchanskiye Khutora, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel and seven motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots, a fuel and lubricants depot and eight materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better tactical positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Osinovo, Chervony Oskol and Novy Mir in the Kharkov Region, Krasny Liman, Krymki, Svyatogorsk and Stary Karavan in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 27 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 135 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Orekhovatka, Slavyansk, Ilyinovka, Lipovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka, Krivaya Luka, Golubovka and Artyoma in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 135 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 375 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 375 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a National Guard brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Sergeyevka, Priyut, Grishino and Krasnoyarskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 375 personnel, 14 armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Boikovo, Vozdvizhevka, Dolinka, Kopani and Yegorovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, nine motor vehicles, two electronic warfare stations, three ammunition depots and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure in past day

Russian troops struck energy, fuel and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy, fuel and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the launch and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 158 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 255 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 255 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs and 255 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 129,660 unmanned aerial vehicles, 652 surface-to-air missile systems, 28,599 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,694 multiple rocket launchers, 34,188 field artillery guns and mortars and 58,260 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.