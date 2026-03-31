Kherson governor says it’s Russia, not Ukraine, that controls skies in the region

GENICHESK, March 31. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces units are using drones to control the skies over Kherson and are successfully eliminating militants from the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said.

"Despite the Ukrainian side’s claims of ‘controlling the skies,’ the reality is different. Our unmanned aerial vehicle units are freely conducting surveillance, recording enemy movements, and delivering destructive strikes on identified military targets. This work is being carried out precisely and professionally. The kill zone for Ukrainian militants has reached the northern outskirts of Kherson," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo noted that the situation in Kherson remains dire for residents; they have either fled or are forced to go into hiding.

"Meanwhile, the enemy is using civilian disguises. Militants of the Ukrainian armed forces are moving around in ordinary clothing, using urban buildings, trying to blend in with the infrastructure. This creates an additional threat both to the remaining residents and to the urban environment itself," the region’s governor added.