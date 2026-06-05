US denies reports of Iran shelling American ships

NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. US Central Command (CENTCOM) has dismissed as false reports that Iran fired warning shots at US ships in the Gulf of Oman.

"Iran claims it fired warning shots at US warships in the Gulf of Oman, forcing American vessels to ‘retreat’ toward the Indian Ocean. FALSE," the command said in a statement on X.

"Iranian forces did not attack or fire at US Navy warships. Doing so would be a gross violation of the ceasefire. US forces continue to operate freely in regional waters while fully enforcing the ongoing blockade against Iran," CENTCOM added.