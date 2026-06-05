Iran, US close to framework agreement on nuclear issue — IAEA chief

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Iran and the United States are close to reaching a framework agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"Our sense is that they seem to be pretty close to agreeing on what I would describe more with regards to the nuclear, because the other things are not within my purview, to sort of a framework, organizational, I would say, structure to give themselves time to look into the different problems. So I would say it is a distinct possibility that we will have at least that," he told a news conference after an emergency meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors convened at Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia’s request.

He refused to comment on media leaks that Western countries are working on a new anti-Iranian resolution and called for settling the issue diplomatically. "I'd rather abstain to commenting on that one. It’s a member state issue if they want to have a resolution or not. For me, what's important is not to lose focus on the on the consultations that are taking part, <…> I think the solution for this is a diplomatic negotiation," he added.