SPIEF plenary session lasts little over 3 1/2 hours, Putin speech takes up 45 minutes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) ended after three hours and 33 minutes.

President Vladimir Putin took part in the session.

This year’s plenary session was shorter than last year's, which lasted four hours. In 2024, it was three hours and 43 minutes. The president’s speech this year was slightly shorter than in 2025 - 45 versus 55 minutes.

This year, the plenary session was attended by several political heavyweights. Along with Putin, there were two heads of state - Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.