NASA orders astronauts to move to Dragon spacecraft over Russian Zvezda module repairs

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. NASA ordered astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) to transfer to their docked Dragon spacecraft as a measure of precaution as the Russian crew was carrying out repairs on the Zvezda module after detecting new air leaks, NASA Spokesperson Bethany Stevens said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, NASA has directed all four of the agency's SpaceX Crew-12 members and NASA astronaut Chris Williams to assume an elevated safety posture in the Dragon spacecraft while the repair is underway," the spokesperson said in a post on X.

"We continue to work with our Russian counterparts, along with the rest of the international community that supports the space station, to arrive at a more permanent resolution," the spokesperson added.