Uzbekistan, Central Asia becoming independent hub of economic growth — Uzbek president

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Uzbekistan and Central Asia as a whole are currently emerging as an independent center of economic growth, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Uzbekistan and Central Asia as a whole are becoming an independent center of economic growth. Here, the transport, technological and demographic contours of the future converge. It is here that a major crossroads of key communications between the North and South, the West and East, is emerging," the president of the republic said.

According to Mirziyoyev, the region requires a new level of connectivity to firmly consolidate this gaining-momentum trend.

"This is not just about aligning traditional transport, logistics, and energy corridors, but also about integrating digital, payment, and production infrastructures," he emphasized.

SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. This year's main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The forum's program focuses on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum, with TASS serving as its general information partner.