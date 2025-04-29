Medvedev believes that threat of nuclear apocalypse is still there

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, addressed participants in the educational marathon "Knowledge. First," emphasizing that, although the specter of nuclear catastrophe has somewhat receded, it continues to loom as a persistent threat.

"The nuclear threat is often represented by a ‘clock’," Medvedev explained. "They say that the doomsday clock has moved closer to midnight or, conversely, has retreated. In my view, not long ago, the hands were nearly overlapping - and I say this not to make an impression but because that was the reality. It is a sobering and frightening situation. Currently, the clock has moved slightly in the opposite direction."

He also highlighted US President Donald Trump’s candid observation that World War III nearly erupted over Ukraine, describing it as a "correct and simple" statement. "His predecessor, regardless of the state of his mental faculties, repeatedly insisted that it was all fabricated by the Russians, that there was no real threat. While the situation has somewhat improved, the danger has by no means disappeared," Medvedev emphasized.

He recalled that humanity’s creations - particularly weapons - have always been put into action. "This is an irreversible course of history," Medvedev stated. "The Americans have already crossed that line, and without substantial justification." Referring to the potential use of nuclear weapons, he warned, "That is why such a scenario remains possible. Our responsibility is to stabilize the global situation through every means available, including dialogue with the United States. As the world's leading nuclear powers, we still hold a significant influence over other nations and must use it to prevent catastrophe."

Medvedev also reflected on a paradox: "Nuclear weapons are incredibly destructive, yet all other types of armaments are even more alarming. Why? Because conventional weapons are used daily, whereas nuclear arms, thank goodness, are not. This is why the doctrine of nuclear deterrence remains justified - it provides a moral and strategic safeguard against mutual destruction."