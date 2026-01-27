UIPM clears Russian youth pentathletes to compete under national flag

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Executive Board of the International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM) has allowed Russian youth pentathletes to compete in international tournaments under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Tuesday.

Russian athletes were granted the right to compete at international events donning national symbols in the Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 age categories.

"This is another indisputable positive decision in favor of Russian sports and the result of consistent work to protect the interests of Russian athletes, as well as further confirmation that the sports dialogue is gradually returning to a constructive course," Degtyarev wrote on his Telegram account.