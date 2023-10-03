Venezuelan president’s visit to Russia not yet confirmed — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Russia has not yet been confirmed but it is expected, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said.

"The visit by President Maduro has not yet been confirmed but we expect it to take place. However, we cannot provide any specific dates," he said, replying to a question from TASS on the matter.

"It may take place either this fall, or next spring or summer. Unfortunately, there is no date," the envoy added.