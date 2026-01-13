US to impose new sanctions on Iran’s energy, banking sectors — TV

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. The US is considering imposing new sanctions on Iran's energy and banking sectors, as well as on key figures in the country, the ABC News TV channel reported, citing a source in the US administration.

Moreover, several former US administration officials have said that both options for large-scale military attacks on Iran and more targeted strikes against specific Iranian leaders or police infrastructure are likely to end up on US President Donald Trump's desk.

Earlier, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all countries doing business with Iran. This followed a wave of protests in the Islamic Republic, which blamed the US and Israel for the unrest. The White House leader did not rule out the use of force against Tehran.