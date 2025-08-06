German foreign minister says nuclear war cannot be won, cannot be waged

BERLIN, August 6. /TASS/. There can be no winners in a nuclear war, and one must never be waged, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on the anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima.

"Hiroshima and Nagasaki must never happen again. The scale of the destructive force and the untold suffering that these bombings have caused to so many people in both cities serve as a warning to us even 80 years later: nuclear war cannot be won and cannot be waged," Wadephul said. "The awarding of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to the Nihon Hidankyo Japanese Association is an important signal and tribute to the memory of the victims of Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

He said that Germany, together with France and the United Kingdom, are committed to preserving and strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and "ensuring that Iran does not have nuclear weapons and the crisis over its nuclear program is resolved diplomatically."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the American atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the very end of World War II. The publicly stated goal was to accelerate the capitulation of Japan.

Japan is the only country in the history of mankind to be attacked with nuclear weapons.

The Hiroshima bombing killed from 70,000 to 100,000 people in one day, according to various estimates. By the end of 1945, the number of victims had increased to 140,000 when factoring in those who died in hospitals from wounds and radiation. The total number of victims of the bombing has now exceeded 350,000. The United States still does not recognize its moral responsibility for the atomic bombing, justifying its actions by "military necessity.".