Stay in custody extended for Russian held over suspected spy activities in Estonia

VILNIUS, May 7. /TASS/. Former University of Tartu professor Vyacheslav Morozov, detained by the Estonian authorities on suspicion of conducting intelligence activities, remains in custody, the portal of ERR broadcaster reported referring to the Estonian prosecutor's office.

According to the portal, "the investigation into the criminal case against Morozov is currently ongoing." "At the request of the State Prosecutor's Office with the permission of the court, the term of his detention was recently extended <...> until the beginning of July," it said.

"On January 3, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) detained Viacheslav Morozov, a Russian citizen, on suspicion of conducting and supporting intelligence activities against the Republic of Estonia," it reiterated. Details of the case have not been disclosed as of yet. It is maintained that Morozov allegedly shared information with Russian intelligence services.