MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian people are facing a kind of existential crisis today as they grapple with the fact that their ancestors died to snuff out the Nazi ideology currently in place in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, the West's Ukraine "experiment," aimed at bringing neo-Nazism into the state ideology, led to a deep societal divide, as some accepted the new values, while others rejected them.

"For many, these are existential issues. This spiritual conflict is truly a matter of life and death. Because people, realizing that their ancestors gave their lives for this, defending the truth, will never betray their memory and will never be able to live under the opposite ideology," Zakharova said on the air of Channel One.

She said that an entire Ukrainian generation had already been brought up with the idea that "everything that happened 80 years ago was different. That there were other heroes, that there were other events, that there were other facts," the diplomat noted.