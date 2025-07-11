Dudinka port's upgrade – important task, presidential aide says

DUDINKA /Krasnoyarsk Region/, July 11. /TASS/. Presidential Aide and head of the Russian Maritime Collegium Nikolay Patrushev said the upgrade of the Dudinka port, the main water transport hub in the Krasnoyarsk Region, connecting sea and river transport, is an important task.

For development of the Russian Arctic and for using potential of the Transarctic Transport Corridor and the Northern Sea Route, it is necessary to expand transportation along the Krasnoyarsk Region's inland waterways, primarily the Yenisei River, including by making multimodal transport and logistics hubs, he said.

"The Dudinka port is one of such hubs that ensure combination of the sea and river transport. This unique port, operating year-round navigation in the Far North, is the main regional transport hub, receiving both sea and river vessels, and providing Northern Supplies along the Yenisei tributaries," he added.

According to him, the port's annual cargo traffic is about 4 million tons, most of which is accounted for Norilsk Nickel's branch.

"The port development directly depends on growth of the region's oil and gas and mining and metallurgical clusters, to ship their products, as well as to supply them with everything necessary for work. Thus, it is important to ensure development of the port infrastructures, to upgrade the berths, and to buy port equipment," Patrushev concluded.