Rosatom’s portfolio of foreign orders for 2025 will exceed planned figures — CEO

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Rosatom’s portfolio of foreign orders for 2025 will exceed planned figures, despite external pressure, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"Despite external pressure, we will exceed our plan for both foreign revenue and our foreign order portfolio," Likhachev said.

Likhachev thanked the government for the support of the Akkuyu NPP project.

"A decision has already been made, a state guarantee has been issued. We are currently working with the Finance Ministry to extend this mechanism for the project's implementation in 2026," he said.

Likhachev also noted the enormous interest among foreign partners in small-capacity nuclear power plants, both land-based and floating.

"We have additional construction projects in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan scheduled for 2025. We have entered the construction site in Vietnam for the Center for Nuclear Science and Technology, and signed an intergovernmental agreement with Myanmar. And we are currently discussing the technical design of the third unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant at the Ministry of Energy level," he said.