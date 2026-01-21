Russia’s oil exports rise to 7.55 mln bpd in December, revenues reach $11.35 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of crude oil and petroleum products in December 2025 increased by 8.95% compared with November, reaching 7.55 mln barrels per day (bpd), according to materials from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Export revenues also rose, totaling $11.35 bln.

Crude oil shipments increased by 250,000 bpd, while exports of petroleum products rose by 370,000 bpd.

Revenues from crude oil exports in December amounted to $6.82 bln (down $140 mln from November), while revenues from petroleum product exports reached $4.52 bln (up $380 mln).

At the same time, compared to December of the previous year, Russia’s income from oil exports decreased by more than $3.2 bln.