Tourist flow across Russia this winter could exceed 33 million trips — deputy PM

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Tourist flow across Russia from November 2025 to March 2026 is forecast to grow by almost 9% year-on-year to 33.7 million trips, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting between Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and deputy prime ministers.

"According to preliminary data, we forecast 33.7 million tourist trips, which is almost 9% more than in the previous winter season," Chernyshenko said.

The deputy prime minister noted that skiing is one of the main types of winter recreation in Russia. Last season, ski resorts welcomed over 8 million visitors. This year, the number of visitors is expected to grow by 10%. During the New Year holidays, the ski resorts in Krasnodar Region, the Altai Republic, Sverdlovsk Region, Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, and Sakhalin Region saw the most visitors. Ski resorts in the North Caucasus were also popular, with a combined tourist flow of over 70,000 during the holidays, 18% higher than last year.