Putin fears second "Srebrenica" if Kiev gets control over border in Donbass

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has sent the 95th convoy with humanitarian aid to Donbass, the ministry's press service told TASS on Thursday.

"The 95th convoy of the Russian Emergencies Ministry was sent from the Donskoy Rescue Center near Rostov-on-Don toward the border. Trucks will pass necessary customs procedures at Donetsk and Matveyev Kurgan checkpoints in accordance with international laws on delivering humanitarian aid and will head to Donetsk and Lugansk," the press service said.

The convoy will deliver a total of 435 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass residents, including food sets and medicines. The last humanitarian convoy delivered over 380 tonnes of food sets to Donbass on December 4.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry has been delivering humanitarian aid to Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014. In total, over 80,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been delivered to Donbass in the past years.