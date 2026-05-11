Russia steps up efforts to provide legal assistance to compatriots abroad — MFA

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry is stepping up its efforts to provide legal assistance to compatriots abroad, providing over 17,500 free consultations annually through specialized tools, Gennady Ovechko, director of the ministry's department for work with compatriots abroad, said in an interview with TASS.

"This year marks the 15th anniversary of the issuance of Decree No. 678 of the President of the Russian Federation on May 25, 2011, establishing the fund for the support and protection of the rights of compatriots living abroad, co-founded by the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rossotrudnichestvo (Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation - TASS). During this time, the Fund has established itself as a reputable mechanism, consistently acting in the interests of the community. It continues to expand its efforts in all key areas of its statutory activities, responding promptly and professionally to requests for assistance," the diplomat said.

He noted that an extensive legal network has been established and operates effectively under the auspices of the Fund: 53 legal aid centers with branches in 30 countries, online consultation platforms, and specialized media sections.

"Free consultations are provided: in 2025, their total number exceeded 17,500," Ovechko noted. The director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department clarified that the fund's resources are used to finance lawyers defending the interests of Russian citizens and compatriot movement activists.

"In many cases, activists, especially in unfriendly countries, face politicized pressure and fabricated charges. Unfortunately, the judicial and administrative systems there are extremely biased and ideological, and without the fund's assistance, compatriots would have a difficult time," the diplomat went on to say.

Contacts with Diaspora

Ovechko stressed that the Foreign Ministry "maintains close contact with the diaspora and understands all its aspirations and problems."

"This helps resolve the most complex and pressing issues. Compatriots are confident that they will not be abandoned and will make every effort to resolve the current situation, even where local Russophobic authorities are doing everything possible to prevent this. For example, complaints are regularly received from compatriots in Moldova regarding discrimination and provocations," he noted.

"We strive to investigate every incident. For these purposes, the foundation operates two legal aid centers for compatriots and a legal website. In 2025, the Fund financed over 200 applications for legal support from representatives of the foreign community, and 59 in the first four months of 2026. In addition, the fund has allocated grants for large-scale information and research projects to protect the collective rights of the Russian diaspora, including combating the falsification of Russian history," the diplomat said.