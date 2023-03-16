Siberian court finds marriage null and void in Russia’s first transgender case

TYUMEN, March 16. /TASS/. A district court in Tyumen has ruled a marriage to be invalid after one of the spouses came out as trans, the Tyumen Region’s judiciary said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the Central District Court of Tyumen processed a civil case on a lawsuit from a Tyumen prosecutor on behalf of the Russian Federation and an unnamed family of A. and Ts., ruling their marriage as void," the statement reads. According to the ruling, the marriage was annulled as of September 29, 2022.

This is the first time that a marriage has been invalidated in Russia after a spouse changed their gender.

The prosecutor lodged his lawsuit with the Tyumen court on January 17 after a probe established that a 33-year-old man had applied for a name change over gender reassignment.