UAE expects new round of Ukraine talks to advance mutual understanding

ABU DHABI, February 4. /TASS/. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the second round of talks on Ukraine had begun in Abu Dhabi as it expressed hope that the talks will contribute to advancing understanding between the sides.·

"The second round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States began today in Abu Dhabi, as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to advance the political process toward resolving the crisis," the UAE ministry said in a press release.·

"The launch of the second round reflects the parties’ continued commitment to the diplomatic process," the ministry said, expressing hope that talks "will build on the outcomes of the first round and contribute to advancing mutual understanding."

According to the statement, the holding of this meeting in the UAE "underscores its strong and balanced relations with all three parties, as well as the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s role in facilitating dialogue and fostering a conducive environment for constructive talks."

The first round of trilateral security consultations took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. On Wednesday, the second round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine kicked off in the UAE capital.