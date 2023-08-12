New sanctions on Moscow point to failure of US policy of restrictions — Russian envoy

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. Another round of US sanctions on Moscow points to the failure of Washington’s policy of restrictions, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"We see in this another attempt by the US authorities to counter growing criticism with regard to the failure of the administration’s restrictive policy. It is crystal clear even to local Russophobes that it has not been possible to bring down our economy and undermine Russia’s technological sovereignty. This fact was confirmed, in particular, by experts from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund," the envoy said in a statement posted on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"Western attacks on our economy are being effectively rebuffed. This allows Russian people to look to the future with confidence. And in the meantime, countries outside the notorious ‘golden billion’ are once again convinced of the insecurity and toxicity of the US-centered financial system," Antonov added.

On Friday, the US Department of the Treasury blacklisted Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev, as well as the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.