PhosAgro to produce over 12 mln tons of fertilizers in 2026 — CEO

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. PhosAgro plans to produce over 12 mln metric tons of fertilizers and sees the potential for growth, CEO of the Russian fertilizer company Alexander Gilgenberg told TASS.

"We see in conclusion of nine months that the program is being delivered. We intend for the time being to achieve the figures we voiced – 12.5 mln tons forecast at the turn of the last year. Nevertheless, we will indicate the final assessment whether there is any adjustment or not after the board meeting to be held in November," the chief executive said. "The Board will discuss results of operations over nine months and the expected year," Gilgenberg added.

"We will be definitely above 12 mln tons of mineral fertilizers produced in 2026. Certain investment projects we are implementing this year, particularly for development of our production facility in the Saratov Region, will start generating the main effect in the next year. We see the potential for increasing production volumes, compared to the current year," the chief executive noted.