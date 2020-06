BERLIN, June 5. /TASS/. Germany and the EU should consider response to US plans to expand sanctions against Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Klaus Ernst, head of the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, told TASS.

"If this does not stop, then we will need to consider serious protective measures. For example, penalties for natural gas from the United States are possible," he said.

According to Ernst, US actions represent "interference in the sovereignty of Germany and the EU."