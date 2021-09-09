Sanya's science sets up a center for civil legislative initiatives

HAIKOU, September 9. /TASS/. Yazhouwan Innovation Zone in Hainan's Sanya introduced a civil legislative initiative that is expected to strengthen the legal framework for science and technology, reported by the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, there are only 22 similar structures in China. They study the opinions of various groups of the population, take into account their wishes in the process of preparing new bills or amending existing regulations.

"Yazhouwan Science City" is one of the key areas of innovative development of Hainan's Free Trade Port, it aims to stimulate the development of agriculture and industries related to the sea," the Legislative Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (parliament) commented on the creation of the center. This center will consider proposals from high-tech companies and research organizations. The activities on the formation of legal norms at the regional level will become more focused."

It is assumed that the creation of such a body in Sanya will make it possible to more effectively solve a wide range of issues related to the development and implementation of the latest inventions in production. One of the key tasks is to stimulate the promotion of a number of breeding projects, for the implementation of which the authorities plan to actively involve advanced high-tech enterprises and professionals.

Yazhouwan is located on the coast of the South China Sea and is one of the 11 key innovative development projects of Hainan's free trade port. The area of ​​the land chosen for science-intensive enterprises and other infrastructure facilities exceeds 26 sq. km. One of China's leading breeding bases and a center for deep-sea research is also located in the science city.