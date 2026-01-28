Merz welcomes continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on settlement in Ukraine

BERLIN, January 28. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the continuation of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, which began in Abu Dhabi.

"It is good that the negotiations between Ukrainians and Russians that began in Abu Dhabi are continuing," Merz said at a press conference. He added that Germany will work with "the European partners to help put an end to the conflict as soon as possible."

"We want the fighting to stop. We want Russia to stay at the negotiating table and be ready to put an end to this war through negotiations."

On January 23, Abu Dhabi hosted the first day of security consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, headed the Ukrainian group. On January 28, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks are scheduled to continue on February 1.