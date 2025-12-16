UN calls on Ukraine to safeguard Russian POWs from torture, ill-treatment

GENEVA, December 16. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called on Ukraine to protect Russian prisoners of war from torture and ill-treatment.

"[Since mid-November] We also interviewed 127 Russian prisoners of war and 10 nationals from third countries held by Ukraine. Half of them described torture and ill-treatment in transit places before arrival at official places of detention," he said at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council.

"I urge Ukraine to safeguard prisoners of war from torture and ill-treatment," he stressed.