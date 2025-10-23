EU includes Sollers in sanctions package

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Sollers and its subsidiaries, namely Sollers Alabuga and Sollers Cargo, according to a Council of the EU regulation published in the Official Journal of the EU.

The sanctions take effect on October 24, 2025.

In addition, sanctions were imposed on the freight company Transit.

The inclusion of Sollers in the European Union’s sanctions package will not affect the company’s operations, the automaker’s press service told TASS. "The inclusion of Sollers in the sanctions package will in no way impact the company’s activities. The group has no relations with European counterparties, and all current production of UAZ and Sollers vehicles is based on highly localized and sanctions-resilient solutions," the company said.