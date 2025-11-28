MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that the question of which countries - or the United Nations as a whole - should recognize the territorial realities resulting from the special military operation will be settled through negotiations.

"All of this, including these nuances, will also be determined during the negotiations," Peskov stated at a news briefing, commenting on President Vladimir Putin’s remarks regarding the legal impossibility of reaching an agreement with Ukraine and the necessity for key global actors to legally recognize territorial issues.

He also pointed out that "Vladimir Zelensky faces legitimacy challenges due to his reluctance to hold elections and his failure to fully comply with the Constitution." Nonetheless, Peskov acknowledged that "everyone, of course, has a desire and preference to ultimately bring about a peaceful resolution."

Asked which specific territories Ukrainian forces are expected to withdraw from under the peace plan, the president's press secretary noted: "We won't give all the details right now. In fact, the president called for this yesterday. This will be discussed."