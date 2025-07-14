Seventy-one wildfires active in Russia — Ministry of Emergencies

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. More than seventy forest fires are currently active in Russia with their total area less than 2,000 hectares, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies said.

"Seventy-one fires are now active across the country - the total area is slightly less than two thousand hectares. A third of this number is in the Krasnoyarsk Region. This year, 441 wildfires have already been registered there, with the total area above 11,000 hectares, the press service said.

The total number of fire outbreaks gained 6% annually but the area covered by fire declined twofold, the ministry added.