West’s stance on Taiwan issue is example of extreme hypocrisy — Lavrov

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The West's policies toward Taiwan, including modern military hardware supplies and the beefing up of the island’s military muscle are an example of extreme hypocrisy against the background of professed commitment to the concept of One China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The West's position on Taiwan is an example of extreme hypocrisy: it vows without a trace of shame its commitment to the concept of One China, but at the same time strictly requires everyone should not to violate the status quo," he said. "The status quo means, as we can see from practical actions, treating Taiwan as an independent state. The status quo means pumping modern weapons into Taiwan, as, in fact, it is being done with respect to the Kiev regime."

As another example of the "detrimental impact of the United States on affairs in that region," Lavrov mentioned "the constant fanning of tensions on the Korean Peninsula," efforts to pull Japan and South Korea closer to its own "tough, negative, aggressive stance and refusal to enter into an equitable dialog with the participation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which Russia and China are ready to support."