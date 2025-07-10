Russia to continue efforts to stabilize situation around Iran — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow will continue efforts to stabilize the situation around Iran, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference.

"We are in contact with the IAEA on these issues. I would not call it a mediating role. Our role is broader than that. We aren’t simply providing good offices and communicating signals between the parties. This also happens but it’s not the main thing. The main thing is our contribution to efforts to stabilize the situation through facilitating the search for solutions," he noted.

"We expect to continue these efforts," Ryabkov pointed out.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Moscow was "in intense dialogue" with all parties involved in the situation. He remarked that the situation around Iran was one of the topics of today’s meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We have put forward specific proposals, including a proposal to take the enriched uranium product from Iran to Russia for further processing, particularly into fuel for nuclear power plants. There are many other things. Such search work is also underway through the IAEA. Mediation is just part of the efforts we are making," the Russian deputy foreign minister concluded.