Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.05% to 2,783.37 and 1,113.74 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.502 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.22% at 2,778.82 points and 1,111.92 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 5.05 kopecks at 11.427 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.14% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,788.7 points.