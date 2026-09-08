MOEX Index extends gains following Putin-Trump phone call

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian stocks extended gains during the main trading session following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, according to trading data.

As of 5:15 p.m. Moscow time (2:15 p.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was up by 0.84% at 2,284.68 points. By 5:17 p.m. Moscow time (2:17 p.m. GMT) the MOEX Index had extended gains to 1.31% as it traded at 2,295.34 points.

Later the MOEX Index narrowed gains to 0.34% reaching 2,273.4 points, according to trading data as of 5:29 p.m. Moscow time (2:29 p.m. GMT).

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump had a phone call, adding that the conversation between them was positive, constructive, and very frank.