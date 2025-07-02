Kyrgyzstan, Russia have huge potential for energy cooperation — Zhaparov

BISHKEK, July 2. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan have huge potential for developing cooperation in the energy sector, as well as industry and other fields, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said at talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"The president focused on huge potential for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, industry, and agriculture," the press service of the Kyrgyz leader reported.

Zhaparov also noted the successful work of the Kyrgyz-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation. "President Sadyr Zhaparov expressed confidence that this meeting allowed discussing issues of strategic partnership and alliance in the interests of both states," the press service said.

Following the talks the leaders of the two countries "confirmed their intention to continue strengthening multifaceted cooperation in all key areas."